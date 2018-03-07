Agribusiness Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development, Growth by Regions & Forecast to 2018-2025

QY Research Groups render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the Global Agribusiness Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2012-2022.

This study provides insights about the Agribusiness in regards to its uses and benefits. We at QY Research Groups provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

This report studies the global Agribusiness market, analyzes and researches the Agribusiness development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Advanced Ag Solutions, LLC

Corn Yield Calculator

FuelLog

Garage & Guide

Mobile PIONEER.COM

PTC

Farms.com, Ltd.

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud computing

ZigBee

Wireless sensor networks

Other

Market segment by Application, Agribusiness can be split into

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Fish farming

Smart greenhouse

Others

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Agribusiness

1.1 Agribusiness Market Overview

1.1.1 Agribusiness Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Agribusiness Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Agribusiness Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud computing

1.3.2 ZigBee

1.3.3 Wireless sensor networks

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Agribusiness Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Precision farming

1.4.2 Livestock monitoring

1.4.3 Fish farming

1.4.4 Smart greenhouse

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Agribusiness Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Agribusiness Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Advanced Ag Solutions, LLC

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Agribusiness Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Corn Yield Calculator

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Agribusiness Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 FuelLog

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Agribusiness Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Garage & Guide

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Agribusiness Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Mobile PIONEER.COM

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Agribusiness Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 PTC

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Agribusiness Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Farms.com, Ltd.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Agribusiness Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

……

