A showcase by emerging designers from Pearl Academy on Day 5 of AIFW AW’18

Continuing the association with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), students of the Pearl Academy, on March 18th, will get an opportunity to showcase their talent at the Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa Autumn Winter 2018 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital. Almost 300 graduating students from all campuses of Pearl Academy will be participating in this annual event by the FDCI.

Pearl students are working on myriad concepts drawing inspiration from tribal art, cultural songs of their state and some intriguing aspects of society that gives them a creative impetus. While some of the themes focus on sustainability and environment, others are making use of unconventional materials in designing garments and few others are inspired by Indian craft techniques.

Professor Nandita Abraham, CEO, Pearl Academy said, “Amazon India Fashion Week is the most celebrated fashion event in the country. Students from Pearl get the fabulous opportunity to showcase their talent along with stalwarts of the design space. Our students have been working tirelessly over the last few months to make sure their collections stand out. This is an amazing experience and it boosts their confidence as they prepare to step into the industry.”

President FDCI, Sunil Sethi commented, “Students are the future of tomorrow as they are brimming with a new perspective, which is fresh and not jaded. We at FDCI believe in the power of ideas and that’s what makes a huge difference in the way we will be looking at design in years to come. I wish Pearl students a trajectory that is star-spangled with achievements and may this chance, catapult them to fame.”

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.

For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

Pearl Academy, India’s leading institution in design, fashion, business and media has been a catalyst for the success of the students across creative industries for over two decades. With a legacy of 25 years, Pearl Academy offers over 30 uniquely designed under-graduate, post-graduate and professional development pathway through its campuses in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur and Mumbai. Its reputation of preparing ‘Industry ready’ professionals have been recognized by leading fashion, retail and design brands, which has helped in establishing a healthy track record of over 95 percent placement for the last three years. Its path-breaking alliances with renowned organizations such as the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) have ensured that its faculty and students get an exclusive access to ‘industry in the classroom’.

The institution was ranked as the best private fashion college in India for the fourth consecutive year by India Today – AC Nielson survey, The Week – Hansa Survey and Outlook – Drshti Survey. Pearl Academy was awarded the ‘Best Design Institute in India’ in 2016 and 2017 by industry body ASSOCHAM. Jaipur campus of the academy was ranked as one of the most beautiful college campuses in India by India Today. The institution was also awarded as ‘Best Education Brands 2017’ in Fashion Design Category by The Economic Times. It is the only Indian institute to feature in Business of Fashion’s Top 25 Global Fashion School Rankings (Graduate) in 2017. Pearl Academy is a member of Laureate International Universities Network, a global network that has a presence in 25 countries and is serving more than one million students. The Academy is also closely associated with renowned global institutions such as London College of Fashion (UK), Domus Academy (Italy), Media Design School (New Zealand) and NABA (Milan) amongst many others.

For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com