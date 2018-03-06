Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market 2018 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2027

Market Synopsis of Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market

Market Scenario

The major growth driver of Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market includes growing demand for better & more cost-effective security management, fast-moving growth of network video market and new strict government initiatives on technology compliance among others.

Hence the market for Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

However, expensive territory and limited central monitoring station are the factors which are hindering the growth of Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market include Honeywell (U.S.), Axis communications (Sweden), Bosch security systems (Germany), Cisco systems (U.S.), Micropower technologies (U.S.), Pelco (U.S.), Aruba networks (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and D-link (U.S.) Corporation among others.

Segments

Global Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Components : Digital camera, network nodes, servers, and monitoring stations among others.

: Digital camera, network nodes, servers, and monitoring stations among others. Segmentation by Technologies : Video and IP technologies among others.

: Video and IP technologies among others. Segmentation by End-users: Shopping malls/commercial complex, Banks/financial institutions, Government (Municipalities, Military, law enforcement), Educational institutes, and Transportation among others.

Regional Analysis of Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market:

North-America dominated the Global Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market with the largest market share due to growing advancement of security industry in the region, and therefore accounting for $XX million and is expected to grow over $XX billion by 2027. Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market in European market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% from $ XX million in 2016 to $XX million by 2027. The Asia-Pacific market for Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

Objective of Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market Study:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market.

Industry News:

Bosch Group has announced in June 2016 about its partnership with Protectas SA which is a leading security company of Sweden to provide better remote video monitoring services to the customers.

Honeywell, one of the leaders in wireless connectivity has announced in February, 2016 about its new development Micro RAE gas monitor which is industry’s first wireless 4-gas monitor that can work with all types of wireless communication protocol. The product need to be connected to smartphone to transmit gas which is been used to read over a cellular network

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East& Africa

The report for Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

