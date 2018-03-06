Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Global Top Overview and Forecast 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Wireless intrusion prevention systems WIPS are implemented in a business organization to prevent the unwanted cyber-attacks on the wireless network. Conventionally, wireless intrusion prevention systems are operated to detect only unauthorized access points. However, with enhancements in wireless technology, these systems can be a safeguard from a wide range of cyber-attacks over wireless local area networks (WLAN). Rise in the number of cyber-attacks and need for data privacy of business organizations, the wireless intrusion prevention systems market is presumed to have significant scope for the market over the forecast period.

Since the WIPS is implemented through the network and hosted frameworks, both differ in the way of execution. The major difference between the two is that the former, the hardware which comprised of sensor, servers, and console of WIPS are placed privately and cannot be accessed through the internet. In the latter, sensors are instated in a private network, the server is placed locked in the data center and console together, can be accessed through the internet. In the light of this difference, the hosted implementation is presumed to gain significant demand over the forecast period.

With the advent of technology and increase in IT infrastructure, most of the organization are enhancing their productivity through wireless communication which requires a large amount of database to store and access the information. Furthermore, these large databases are exposed to cyber-threats and are needed to be safeguarded from unwanted breaches. Increasing awareness among the business enterprises and government legislation for secured wireless communication are gaining popularity and presumed to be a better prospect over the forecast period. On the flip side, lack of awareness of WIPS and incapability of existing system to integrate with the advanced WIPS system is presumed to hinder the growth of WIPS market over the next few years.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Wireless Intrusion Prevention System market include NetScout (U.S.), McAfee (California), Check point (Israel), Corero (Massachusetts), Dell Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Extreme Networks (U.S.), Symantec (U.S.), Metaflows, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Vanderbilt Industries (Ireland), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Mojo Network, Inc. (U.S.), Aruba (U.S.), Fluke Corporation (U.S.), WatchGuard Technologies (U.S.), and AT&T Incorporation (U.S.)

The global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market is expected to reach approximately USD 1.5 billion by 2023 growing at a 15% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

Component, implementation, and application differentiate the wireless intrusion prevention system market.

By component, the wireless intrusion prevention system market is sub-segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware sub-segment consists of servers, consoles, and sensors. The services segment is sub-segmented into professional and managed services. The implementation segment is further divided into network and hosted.

The application based wireless intrusion prevention system is segmented as BFSI, IT& telecommunication, aerospace & defense, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Wireless Intrusion Prevention System market is categorized into four different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the wireless intrusion prevention system market. This is due to the presence of a large number of solution providers such as CISCO system, IBM Corporation and many more. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the wireless intrusion prevention system market over the forecast p

Japan, India, and China are the prominent countries in the wireless intrusion prevention system market. This is attributed to rapid evolving IT infrastructure and increase in awareness of wireless intrusion prevention and detection system among the business enterprises. Additionally, India is considered to be the fastest growing economy and rapid increase in IT infrastructure which is a need for securing a large volume of data.