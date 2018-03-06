Valucentric LLC completes strategic technology integrations with Appraisal Firewall

Strategic integrations with leading Appraisal Portals advances operational efficiencies.

Valucentric, a growing valuation firm with more than 150 employees currently providing solutions in 16 States, announced a key element to their continued focus of increasing efficiencies in the valuation sector. Valucentric currently utilizes its own proprietary management portal, ENGAGE™, to efficiently execute their robust flow of valuation products and services.

To better facilitate order and information flow with numerous clients, ENGAGE™ is now integrated with Appraisal FirewallTM, a leading technology solution for mortgage lenders to manage their own appraisal process.

Per Executive Member Jason Goldberg, “We are strongly committed to applying technology advances to our daily business workflow as evidenced by our on-going efforts to create increased synergies with our direct-engagement clients. The Appraisal Firewall integration, along with recently completed integrations with Mercury Network, InHouse Connexions and other industry leaders in platform management, only strengthens our position as a single-source, direct provider of Valuation services in both the Residential and Commercial sectors.”

“Since its inception in 2007, Appraisal Firewall has always been an ardent supporter of independent appraisers,” says Dave Black, President and CEO of SharperLending LLC, the company behind the Appraisal Firewall technology. “We believe that overall appraisal quality increases when lenders work with their known and trusted appraisers. Valucentric shares our belief, which brings velocity to the business relationship and can lead to a fundamentally healthier appraisal industry. We are honored to integrate our Appraisal Firewall software into the Valucentric Engage system and are excited to bring additional process efficiency and quality to real estate appraisal transactions.”

Valucentric’s expansion will continue in concert with core client needs. In addition to organic growth, Valucentric is currently in discussions with other existing successful firms to join the unique business model. Firms that wish to explore partnership opportunities with Valucentric can find more information and inquire at www.valucentric.com .

Media Contact: Jason Goldberg, jgoldberg ( @ ) valucentric dot com (844) 825-8236