Vaccine Market – Detailed Analysis, Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends by 2023

Human body has naturally acquired immunity. After an individual’s immune system is trained for resisting a particular disease, the individual acquires immunity against it. However, the individual has to undergo the symptoms of that particular illness and also face the risk of complications ranging from serious to fatal. Moreover, if it is a contagious disease, there is a chance of it transmitting to those, who are in close contact with the patient. Vaccines are safer way to provide artificially acquired immunity to human body.Vaccine can prevent the occurrence of a disease, decrease the risk of complications and decrease the risk of transmission of the disease.

The human vaccines are classified on the basis of age groups as pediatrics, adolescents, adults and geriatrics. The vaccinations meant for baby right after birth to right before teenage. Vaccines for pediatrics segment include Hepatitis B, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, DTap, DTP, Poliomyelitis, Rotavirus, Haemophilus Influenza Type B, Pneumococcal, influenza, Measles/Mumps/Rubella, Varicella, and Hepatitis A among others. Teenagers come under adolescents group. For teenagers, the vaccines include Influenza, Tetanus, Diphtheria, TDAP, Pertussis, Meningococcal, Human Papillomavirus Vaccine and Streptococcus pneumonia among others. Most of the vaccines are applicable for adults as well. Elderly people over 65 years old come under geriatrics segment. Geriatric vaccines include Influenza, Shingles, Pneumonia, Pertussis and Diphtheria, among others.

Some of the vaccines have side effects. However, most of them are mild. Skin turning red in the injected area, soreness, swelling, fever, rash, fatigue, headaches, shivering, joint pain and muscle pain. Even though it is rare, some vaccine can cause stroke or lethal allergic reaction.

The benefits of vaccination are that it can help in preventing various illness. Vaccines played a huge role in containing dangerous diseases such as diphtheria, rubella, polio, smallpox and whooping cough. It is saving lives of millions of children across the world due to various immunization programs. Vaccines help in imparting community immunity. When a significant number of people in the community are vaccinated, the chances for an outbreak of a particular illness become very less. Vaccinations can save lot of time and money for parents, as it helps children to acquire immunity for many illness. It reduces the risk of long-term disability and potential medical costs. When generation after generation are vaccinated, certain deadly diseases are eradicated, as each generation reduces the risk of transfer of virus with better immunity power. The ingredients used in vaccines are safe in the context of the quantity currently used. As adverse reactions are very rare, it is safe to use. Major medical organizations around the world consider vaccines as safe. The vaccine market in comparison with pharmaceutical drugs market is relatively smaller. However, it is growing at a higher rate in comparison to pharmaceuticals market. Moreover, there are several new vaccines in pipeline.

Segments Covered

The report on global vaccine market covers Segments such as type and application. The type segments include DNA vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, subunit vaccines and others. On the basis of application, the global vaccine market is categorized into allergy, autism, cancer, infectious diseases and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global vaccine market such as, Mitsubishi Tanabe, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Pfizer Inc., SANOFI S.A, NOVARTIS AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions.