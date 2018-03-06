United States Golf Cart Market By Product Type, Applications,Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018-2025

​The recently published report titled ​United States Golf Cart Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of United States Golf Cart Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “United States Golf Cart Industry Report 2018” is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States Golf Cart Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States Golf Cart Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States Golf Cart Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States Golf Cart Market Report 2018

1 Golf Cart Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Golf Cart

1.2 Classification of Golf Cart by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Golf Cart Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 United States Golf Cart Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Gas Power Golf Cart

1.2.4 Electric Power Golf Cart

1.2.5 Others

1.3 United States Golf Cart Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Golf Cart Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Golf Courses

1.3.3 Parks & Tourist Destinations and Hotels

1.3.4 Airports

1.3.5 Others

1.4 United States Golf Cart Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Golf Cart Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 The West Golf Cart Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Southwest Golf Cart Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Golf Cart Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 New England Golf Cart Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 The South Golf Cart Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 The Midwest Golf Cart Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Golf Cart (2013-2025)

1.5.1 United States Golf Cart Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 United States Golf Cart Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 United States Golf Cart Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Golf Cart Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 United States Golf Cart Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.3 United States Golf Cart Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Golf Cart Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Golf Cart Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Golf Cart Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Golf Cart Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Golf Cart Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 United States Golf Cart Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Golf Cart Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Golf Cart Price by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Golf Cart Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.1 United States Golf Cart Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Golf Cart Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.3 United States Golf Cart Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 United States Golf Cart Sales Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

5 United States Golf Cart Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

5.1 United States Golf Cart Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Golf Cart Sales Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Golf Cart Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Yamaha Golf Cars

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Yamaha Golf Cars Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Textron

6.2.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Textron Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Columbia CarPar

6.3.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Columbia CarPar Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Ingersoll Rand

6.4.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Shenzhen Marshell Green Power

6.5.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Shenzhen Marshell Green Power Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Melex Golf Cars

6.6.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Melex Golf Cars Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Garia

6.7.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Garia Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Volmac Engineering

6.8.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Volmac Engineering Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Speedways Electric

6.9.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Speedways Electric Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car

6.10.2 Golf Cart Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car Golf Cart Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 Polaris Industries

6.12 CitEcar Electric Vehicles

6.13 Zhuhai E-Way Electrical Industry

6.14 Auto Power

7 Golf Cart Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Golf Cart Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Golf Cart

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Golf Cart Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Golf Cart Major Manufacturers in 2017

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Golf Cart Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1 United States Golf Cart Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2 United States Golf Cart Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 United States Golf Cart Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

11.4 United States Golf Cart Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

