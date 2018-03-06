Translation Service Market Future Trends, Opportunities and Strong Growth in Future 2022

Market Scenario

The Global Translation Service Market has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015. Huge technological advancement and arrival of machines and software which can translate in less time is driving the market. Another driver for this market is expanding geographical reach of the organizations where companies are dealing with foreign clients and translation becomes the need of the business. The global translation service market is expected to reach US $XX billion market size by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Service Type : Written translation Services, Interpretation services (Language interpretation, Sign language interpretation).

: Written translation Services, Interpretation services (Language interpretation, Sign language interpretation). Segmentation by Operation Type: Technical Translation and Machine Translation.

Key Players

The key players of global Translation Service Market report include Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Kuka AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ortelio Ltd. (UK), Calvary Robotics (U.S.), Motion Controls Robotics (U.S.) and others.

Study Objective of Translation Service Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Translation Service Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the translation service market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by service type, by operation type and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Translation Service Market

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of translation service due to the technology advantage and also U.S. is place of number of top players who operates in the segment of translation service. North America translation service market has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015 and holds XX% of market share followed by Europe which accounts for XX% of total market share. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market for the translation services with the CAGR of XX% and has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015.

Industry News

In July 2016, LanguageLine Solutions announced the investment of $20 million for the future of video interpreting.

In June 2016, Lionbridge announced the partnership with BETSOL, which will resell the Lionbridge’s GeoFluent real-time translation solution to their clients.

Target Audience

Software Companies

BPO & KPO

Translation Service Providers

Conference Management Companies

The report for Global Translation Service Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

