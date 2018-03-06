Synthetic Diamond Market is expected to value US$29,150.4 mn by 2025

The global synthetic diamond market is dominated by a few players, however, this does not ceases the high degree of competition prevailing therein. As local and regional players rival to gain the lion’s share, consumers can expect a slew of technological advancements and increasing financial resources in the coming years. These strategies are a part of companies’ efforts to stabilize the fluctuating market conditions, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Besides this, the market players are also focusing on development of new products to be able to expand their product portfolio and regional footprint, alike. According to TMR, some of the prominent companies operating in the global market are Applied Diamond Inc., Element Six (E6), HEYARU GROUP, New Diamond Technology, LLC, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind, ILJIN co., ltd., Sandvik AB, and Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co. LTD.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5657

According to TMR, the global synthetic diamond market was pegged at US$16,041.0 mn in 2016. By the end of 2025, the market is expected to value US$29,150.4 mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2025. Based on product, the stone segment emerged dominant, holding nearly 90% of the global synthetic diamond market in 2016. Regionally, Asia Pacific held lead in 2016.

On Back of their Versatile Properties, Synthetic Diamonds are put to Diverse Applications

Synthetic diamonds have versatile properties, which have played the key influencer in enabling the market buoy a healthy growth over the years. Synthetic diamonds boast a unique combination of optical, mechanical, thermal, electronic, acoustic, and electrochemical properties, which have enabled them showcases impressive economic performances and industrial applications. “They are majorly preferred due to their low friction properties and exceptional hardness, which make them ideal in applications such as cutting tools, precision dressing, and high-precision cutting,” said a lead TMR analyst. The same has led to their increasing use in electrical and electronics industry. As a cumulative effect of these factors, the global synthetic diamonds market will exhibit strong growth in all likelihood. TMR’s report analyzes such factors to provide a comprehensive market overview. The intent being enabling stakeholders gauge the market’s potential trajectory even better.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-diamond-market.html

Currently, synthetic diamonds are extensively used in electronic devices such as high-voltage power electronics, high-power optical electronics devices, light-emitting diodes, high-frequency high-power devices, and laser diodes. Besides this, they are also widely used in high-power switches and diodes. In addition, due to their thermal management property, synthetic diamonds find significant applications in the semiconductor industry. On the back of these factors, the global synthetic diamond market is expected to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com