Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology Market Research Report Study by Development Status, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Challenge and Risk 2023

Infinium Global Research predict the smart technology market to grow at a CAGR more than 30% by 2023. smart textiles include conductive materials such as silver, copper, nickel. The smart fibers are manufactured by using yarn with woven or knitted interactive materials, which can interact with the environment or the user. Such textiles are also referred to as e-textiles. Smart fabric is a traditional fabric with added interactive functionality such as power generation or storage, sensing, radio frequency functioning, human interface elements and/or assistive technology. Globally the smart textile for wearable technology market is growing at a rapid pace. Globally, the smart textiles were manufactured using woven or knitting technologies, however with the advancements in the printed electronics conductive inks can be printed on textiles. DuPont has invented conductive inks that can be printed on the textiles and can be used for longer period of time.

Market Insights

Currently, the global smart textiles for wearable technology market is expected to grow at rapid pace. The growth in this market can be acknowledged to the drivers such as growing wearable electronics market, growing popularity of smart gadgets with advanced features, and growing demand for low cost smart sensors. However, the growth in this market is expected to be restrained by high cost of production of smart textiles and compatibility issues. As per the study a majority of the revenue in the global smart textiles for wearable technology comes from its military and safety applications followed by home and architectural applications. Among the geographies Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the 2017 -2023.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/112

Segments Covered

We have highlighted future trends in the global smart textiles for wearable technology that will impact the demand during the period 2017 -2023. In addition, the smart textiles for wearable technology market is segmented by raw materials, by technologies, by functions and by applications.

The raw material includes yarn, conductive inks, conductive metals, conductive polymers and others. The market analysis by technologies includes weaving or knitting, disposition of conductive polymers and printing conductive inks. By functions includes Power generation or storage, Sensing, Radio frequency functioning and Others. By application incudes Military and safety protection applications, Home and architectural applications, healthcare, sports and fitness wear, Fashion wear, transportation and others (automotive and entertainment).

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/112

Geographies Covered

The global smart textiles for wearable technology market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among the geographies, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.