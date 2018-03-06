Smart Electricity Meters Market Research Report Study by Development Status, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Challenge and Risk 2023

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Smart Electricity Meters Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of smart electricity meters over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global smart electricity meters market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The report on global smart electricity meters market covers segments such as technology and application. The technology segments include AMR and AMI. On the basis of application, the global smart electricity meters market is categorized into commercial, residential and utility.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart electricity meters market such as, Elster Group, Holley Metering Ltd., Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric (GE) Company, Iskraemeco, Itron, Inc., and Neptune Technology.