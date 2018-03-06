Silicon Carbide Power Devices Market: Increasing Demand For Advanced Material Based Components For Automotive

​Silicon (Si) is one of the most widely used semiconductor material for power devices. Silicon carbide power devices are broadly applied to control and manage the electrical energy. In addition, upgraded and improved performance of silicon carbide based power devices has enabled cost reductions and increases efficiency which resulted in lower fossil fuel usage and less environmental pollution. The market has been segmented into by voltage range which includes high voltage, medium voltage among others. The market is also segmented into by end use industry which includes automotive, power electronics, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial sector among others. The market for silicon carbide power devices, by geography is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America.

The market for silicon carbide power devices by voltage range is segmented into high voltage, medium voltage among others. Silicon carbide (SiC) has thermal conductivity about 3 times higher than that of silicon. With the growing demand or silicon carbide based semiconductor power devices for better performance and efficiency is one of the major drivers for the market. Silicon carbide based devices can operate in high temperature, which is one of the prime factors behind the growing application across different industry verticals.

The major end use industry of silicon carbide power devices include automotive, power electronics, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial sector among others. Silicon carbide is a crystalline compound of silicon and carbon. It primarily possesses certain major qualities for instance, high strength, low density and hardness. These factors primarily boost the application of silicon carbide based power devices in different industries. Moreover, high thermal conductivity and low thermal expansion are some of the key features of the silicon carbide based devices. Furthermore, thermal shock resistance is another major factor which is another major feature of the silicon based power devices. Increasing demand for advanced material based components for automotive, medical, industrial, defense and power electronics applications is contributing in the positive development of the silicon carbide power devices globally. Increasing application of silicon carbide based power devices in military and defense sector along with solar wind and power sector is considered to as one of the prime driving factor for the market.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market for silicon carbide power devices globally, followed by North America. Increasing demand for advance and upgraded technology in the developing countries such as China, and India among others are fueling the market. Japan is one of the prime contributors in the silicon carbide power devices market across Asia Pacific. The U.S. is leading the silicon carbide power devices market devices in North America. In Europe, Germany, U.K., France and Italy are holding a prominent position in the silicon carbide power devices market. UAE and Saudi Arabia are anticipated to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Brazil is leading the market for silicon carbide power devices market, followed by Argentina across South America.

Business alliances with other companies for increasing product portfolio is one of the major business strategies taken by the companies operating in this industry in order to strengthen its position globally. ON Semiconductor (The U.S.), Norstel AB (Sweden), GeneSiC Semiconductor, Inc. (The U.S.), Cree Incorporated (The U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (The U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Stmicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland) and Toshiba Corporation (Japan) are some of the prime players operating in the silicon carbide power devices market globally. Companies operating in the silicon carbide power devices market are concentrating on research activities along with geographical expansion to strengthen its presence in this market. The companies also focus on distribution channels for better product availability.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.