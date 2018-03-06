Seniors Live Happily at Home with In-Home Senior Care

Loneliness is a common problem among seniors. For a senior who cannot go out much and has to spend most of the time at home, it may be difficult to stay in touch with friends. Loneliness is more than a fleeting state of mind, for some seniors it can be lead to severe psychological issues. You may not be able to spend time with your elderly loved one due to your busy schedule. However, compassionate in-home senior care can prevent your loved one from loneliness.

Vulnerability to Illness

Lonely seniors are more likely to have poor health. Without in-home senior care, home-bound seniors are at greater risk for illness due to poor nutrition and lifestyle habits. Loneliness has also been associated with hypertension which can become a serious health concern.

Mental and Emotional Health

Apart from poor physical health, loneliness can negatively impact mental and emotional health too. Studies have shown that social isolation and depression are related. Loneliness may also lead to poor cognition, even dementia. Our brains are programmed for social interaction and a lack of it can cause negative neurological effects.

Risk of Death

A lonely senior who lacks personal or supervised care, from loved ones or professional caregivers, is less likely to notice and address any signs of illness. Reliable support and care makes it easier to diagnose and treat any life-threatening conditions early.

How a Caregiver Can Help

An in-home caregiver can offer the much-needed social interaction and stimulation. Caregivers can engage in support, care, conversation, company, and routine check-ins with a senior, creating a dependable support system.

Personalized and Supervised Care

Personal and supervised care from in-home care services, such as Flowers Senior Living in Arizona, is designed to give your home-bound senior loved ones, in-home senior care customized to their specific needs and lifestyle.

In-home care can be –

• Personal – includes medication supervision and assistance, assistance with all daily activities and cognitive assistance and more

• Supervisory – includes general supervision, monitoring and recording of weekly vital signs, assistance with daily activities (if needed), medication assistance and more

• Directed – includes personal and supervisory care, behavior management, diabetes management, respiratory care, care for dementia patients and more

One of the most valuable services is simply being there and providing companionship through a reliable round-the-clock support system.