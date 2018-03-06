Security System Integrators Market Major Player Revenue and Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

The security system integration is the consolidation of various security types in network, application, endpoint security, web security, and many more. With the rise of cloud services in different verticals, such as government, aerospace & defense, banking & financial services, IT & Telecom and others. These sectors are experiencing higher adoption due to factors such as growing complexities in the network due to on-premise deployment of third party services, increasing trend of IoT and BYOD in various large enterprises who are trying to improve their efficiency and productivity. The government sector along with the public sector integration of IT infrastructure is expected to grow at a fast rate due to increasing number of cyber threats and attacks.

Although the on-premise deployment of security system is more secure and reduces the risk of cyber threats, there is a more adoption and deployment of cloud services. In the U.K, the cloud adoption rate has reached nearly 85%, including the security system integration. Also, the pricing strategy of the cloud is more flexible than of on-premise, and hence becomes a prime factor for the small enterprises to adopt these services easily.

Key players:

Some of the key players in the security system integrators market comprise Setronics Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, LLC (U.S.), Accenture BCR (Ireland), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Wipro Limited (India), CIPHER Security LLC (U.S.), Integrity360 (Ireland), Vandis, Inc. (U.S.), Anchor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Innovative Solutions Co (Saudi Arabia).

Other vendors include Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Sophos Group Plc (U.K), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), RSA Security LLC (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Carbon Black, Inc (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Veracode, Inc. (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc (U.S.) and others.

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. The enterprises have been going through various key developments including mergers and acquisitions among the key players, enabling the business entities to strengthen their current outreach to their customers.

Regional Analysis

North America, at present holds the largest market share of security system integrators market and is expected to continue dominating by the end of forecast period. Europe is closely following North America in terms of growth rate. Europe and North America are advanced regions in terms of technology and its adoption. Many small, medium and large enterprises are providing their services in these regions and across the globe. As the IT sector is highly dominant in countries like the U.S., there is a strong need in terms of security. Many enterprises and government agencies are moving their services, data, and processes to cloud which is resulting in an additional risk of data loss and security threat.

The major factors adding to the growth of Europe market is the strict government regulations and policies regarding the data transmission. However, Asia Pacific, at present, is slowly adopting these services and has occupied third spot in the market. This growth is expected to increase, by the mid of forecast period, due to more adoption of cloud services and development in IT infrastructure.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into application security, endpoint security, network security, data security, and others

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into energy, retail, banking, manufacturing, hospitality, government, IT & telecom, aerospace and defense and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.