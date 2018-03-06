The Tempests store, created by Michael Tempest as a way of releasing a lot of his creative ideas. Michael has been designing a range of different things from clothing to branding as a side project for around ten years now. This breadth of knowledge and passion for creating lots of different things pays off in creating appealing and individual products. The Tempests Store is an entirely independent venture. Eventually, we plan on bringing all sorts of artists on to the website to showcase their work and hopefully help fund their journeys in being creative. Quotation prints