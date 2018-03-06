Positive Impressions, LLC Carries Odor-Absorbing Veterinary Sanitizers

Positive Impressions, LLC now carries vet sanitizers to absorb moisture that causes ammonia and ammonia odors. The company has helped build long lasting vet clinic and clientele relationships since 2008.

[WISCONSIN, 03/06/2018] – Positive Impressions, LLC now carries vet sanitizers for kennels, stalls, and trailers. They have provided vet clinics with customizable products since 2008.

Eliminate Ammonia Vapors

Any pet owner knows that keeping animals healthy can be challenging. Apart from making time to regularly take their pets to the vet, pet owners also need to clean the areas where their pets do their business. If these areas are not cleaned, decaying animal waste will release ammonia vapors.

The human body produces ammonia. It is also commonly found in nature. It is a building block needed by the body to produce proteins and other complex molecules. However, when ammonia vapors are inhaled, it reacts with water and produces ammonium hydroxide. This chemical is corrosive and can damage body cells upon contact.

Ammonia vapors are lighter than air, so they float. But, if the area is moist, then ammonia vapors become heavier and spread to the ground and low-lying areas. The company’s veterinary sanitizers absorb moisture to prevent ammonia vapors from staying in low-lying areas. The sanitizers for kennels are for use with all types of pets, while the stall and trailer sanitizers are for use around horses.

Quality Customer Service

The company values its customers and proudly stands behind their “30 Day Money Back Guarantee”. Customers can ask for a product exchange or a full refund within 30 days of purchase if they are not satisfied. The company’s team is also composed of people who are well-versed in customer service. Any call made to them is answered by a person and not an answering machine.

About Positive Impressions, LLC

Positive Impressions, LLC is a provider of customizable veterinary products such as reminder cards, labels, stickers and calendars. The business is located at Black River Falls, Wisconsin. It helps establish long lasting relationships between vet clinics and hospitals with their clientele. For more information visit their website http://positiveimpressionsllc.com/.