Polar Leasing Company, Inc. to Present at the NACUFS Southern Regional Conference March 6-8 in Denton, Texas

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar Leasing Company, Inc (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative Kyle Durnell will be demonstrating the company’s seamless fiberglass walk-in cooler and freezer rentals at the 2018 National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) Southern Regional Conference. The conference and seminar takes place March 6-8 at the Hilton Denton Convention Center in Denton, TX. Stop by booth 602 for information on Polar Leasing rental walk-in cooler and freezer units as well as emergency rental solutions.

For nearly 60 years, NACUFS has been supporting the college and university foodservice industry by providing members with the programs and resources such as educational programming and professional networking. The 2018 Southern Conference will feature motivational keynote speakers, culinary demonstrations, and new product exhibits. This year’s event will also feature the NACUFS Culinary Challenge sanctioned by the American Culinary Federation (ACF).

With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. Each Polar Leasing unit is built by Polar King International, the leading manufacturer of outdoor walk-in coolers and freezers. Combining efficiency, durability, and performance, Polar Leasing temporary refrigeration and freezer units provide storage flexibility and savings. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 602.

