Medical Tourism Market to Attain a Value of US$160.8 bn by 2025

When a patient travels from his or her home country to another to seek medical treatment it is known as medical tourism. The medical treatment that is being sought could be high end ones that would require sophisticated medical devices. Advanced medical services like orthopedic surgery, dentistry, oncology, cosmetology, neurology, and cardiology are offered to medical tourists. At times, even for regular health checkups people travel to foreign locations. This industry is rapidly gaining popularity owing to soaring health-related expenditure in the western countries. Developing economies are, furthermore, offering cost-effective medical treatments. Pricey healthcare treatments in the developed countries is considered as the main reason that is compelling many of the patients to seek treatment elsewhere in developing nations thereby boosting medical tourism in those countries.

Many of the governments and hospitals now make use of medical tourism to seek further investment and for further growth. Asia Pacific now offers excellent opportunities for medical tourism. Tourism division and the Government are working in hand in hand to attract more and more medical tourists. Governments of various Asia Pacific countries where medical tourism is not developed yet are seeking to develop this industry with the help of their governments.

In accordance with a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the market players that are operating this market are most likely to make an investment in diversification of product portfolio and technical innovations in the years to come. Many of the market players are anticipated to opt for collaborations that would strengthen their position in the market. Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, Bangkok Chain Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, and Bumrungrad International Hospital are some of the prominent players of this market.

According to said research report, the world market for medical tourism was valued at around US$46.46 bn in the year 2016 and the same is estimated to reach a valuation of US$160.8 bn towards the end of forecast period that stretches from 2017 to 2025. The world market for medical tourism is expected to register a double digit CAGR of 14.9% over the period of forecast.

Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Market Opportunities

When geographical segments of the market are taken into consideration, Asia Pacific was spearheading the world market for medical tourism in 2016. It has been forecasted that India and Singapore would gain popularity as medical tourism destinations in Asia Pacific. Thailand accounts for lion’s share of the market revenue of medical tourism. India and Thailand have been forecasted to witness substantial growth owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about medical tourism and economic growth. Europe is also catching up as a lucrative destination owing to the influx of several medical tourists especially in countries like U.K., France, Germany, and Italy.

The segment of Orthopedics to Fuel Market Growth

The international market for medical tourism has been classified on the basis of region and medical treatment. The segment of medical treatment is further sub-segmented into Oncology, Cosmetology, Cardiology, Dentistry, Neurology, Orthopedic surgery, and others. Orthopedics refers to that particular segment of medicine that takes care of medical conditions concerning muscles and bones. It primarily engages surgical procedures for correction of musculoskeletal system. The branch of medicine that is involved with the treatment of external appearance is called Cosmetology. It includes treatment options like correction of skin discolouration, unwanted hair, rhinoplasty, wrinkles treatment, plastic surgery and so on. Dentistry refers to that particular branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of conditions related to oral cavity. Of all of these segments, orthopedics accounted for a substantial share of the market in 2016 in term of revenue.

