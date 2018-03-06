Mechanical Steam Trap Market : Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecasts 2018-2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Mechanical Steam Trap Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Mechanical Steam Trap and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

This report studies the Mechanical Steam Trap market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Mechanical Steam Trap market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Mechanical Steam Trap market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mechanical Steam Trap.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Mechanical Steam Trap in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Flowserve

Tyco (Pentair)

Spirax Sarco

Armstrong

Lonze Valve

Velan

Circor

Watson McDaniel

Yoshitake

DSC

Steriflow

Tunstall Corporation

MIYAWAKI

Yingqiao Machinery

Hongfeng Mechanical

Chenghang Industrial Safety

Shanghai Hugong

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Float type (Lever Float and Free Float)

Inverted Bucket type

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Oil & Petrochemical

Power Industry

Pulp & Paper

Other

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Mechanical Steam Trap Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Mechanical Steam Trap Market Overview

2.1 Mechanical Steam Trap Product Overview

2.2 Mechanical Steam Trap Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Float type (Lever Float and Free Float)

2.2.2 Inverted Bucket type

2.3 Global Mechanical Steam Trap Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Mechanical Steam Trap Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Mechanical Steam Trap Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Mechanical Steam Trap Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Mechanical Steam Trap Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Mechanical Steam Trap Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Mechanical Steam Trap Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Mechanical Steam Trap Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Mechanical Steam Trap Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Mechanical Steam Trap Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Mechanical Steam Trap Application/End Users

3.1 Mechanical Steam Trap Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Oil & Petrochemical

3.1.2 Power Industry

3.1.3 Pulp & Paper

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Mechanical Steam Trap Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Mechanical Steam Trap Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Mechanical Steam Trap Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Mechanical Steam Trap Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Mechanical Steam Trap Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Mechanical Steam Trap Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

