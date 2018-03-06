Posted on by

Laser and Lasertherapie Physiotherapie

The use of the laser has become an indispensable part of physiotherapy, so that we too use it in our practice. The advantages of this application are obvious: the laser has a pain-suppressing, anti-inflammatory, decongestant and tissue-healing effect on the irradiated area. In addition, laser irradiation promotes blood circulation, stimulates the self-healing powers of the body and accelerates lymph drainage – and of course without damaging the skin or the tissue!

We use the effect of this tissue-sparing and pain-free medical treatment, for example, when it comes to the acute and effective treatment of pain or inflammation must be inhibited

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *