Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) MarketStatus and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Wireless gigabit (WiGig) is a technology that allows devices to communicate over a multi-gigabit per second speed over a wireless communication. WiGig provides transfer speed of around 7Gbps and operates on a 60GHz frequency band. This frequency band enables high speed and high quality wireless data and information transmission.

Rising demand for high speed internet coupled with increasing adoption of Wi-Fi enabled devices (https://marketresearch.biz/report/wireless-gigabit-wigig-market/)such as smartphones, laptops etc. are major factors driving growth of the global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market. In addition, increasing penetration of internet of things and rising adoption of connected devices are other factors fueling growth of the global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market. Moreover, increasing demand for ultra-HD videos and movies, video-on-demand services, and increasing adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality in gaming industry have boosted demand for high speed uninterrupted internet services. This factor is propelling growth of the global market and is expected to further drive the market growth to significant extent over the forecast period.

Short range application and high power consumption are major factors hampering growth of the global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market. However, currently few consumer products are available that support 60GHz frequency band and technological advancements towards product development that support 60GHz band can create opportunities for market players in the global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market over the forecast period.

The global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounts for highest revenue share in the global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market, owing to presence of major WiGig and consumer electronic goods manufactures in economies such as China, Japan etc. in this region. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% over the forecast period.

Key players in the global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electric Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Corporation, Cisco Systems Ltd., Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, AzureWave Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek.