Global Wireless Access Control Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Wireless Access Control market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The wireless access control report covers all the major types and application playing significant role in the global wireless access control market’s growth over the forecast period. The report also include various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected which affect market’s growth during the above mention period. The study provides an entire perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and volume in thousand units, across different geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.

Global Wireless Access Control Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a detailed understanding of the overall scenario in the wireless access control market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various marketing strategies adopted by the key players present in the market. Key market indicators also been included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.

Global Wireless Access Control Market: Segmentation

Global wireless access control market is bifurcated by components, by application, by end-use industry and by region. By components, the market is further segmented into Hardware, software and services Hardware segment is further bifurcated into Readers, locks, transceiver, batteries and others. Readers is further sub-segmented into biometrics ,RFID tags & readers, mobile credentials and others By application, wireless access control can segmented into door access control and non-door access control. By end-use industry, wireless access control market is bifurcated as residential, commercial and institutional.

Global Wireless Access Control Market: Research Methodologies

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global wireless access control market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive global wireless access control market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics that affect global wireless access control market growth. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the wireless access control market, growth trend of each segment and companies strategies to efficiently compete into the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market.

Global Wireless Access Control Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global large format display market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

The prominent players in the wireless access control market includes ASSA ABLOY Group, Dormakaba Holding AG, Johnson Controls Plc., Salto Systems K.S, Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group ,Cansec System, Tyco Security Products, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Altman Integrated Technologies and Nortek Security and Control LLC, among others.

Market Segmentation

Global Wireless Access Control Market, by Components

Hardware

Readers

Biometrics

RFID tags & Readers

Mobile Credential

Others

Locks

Transceivers

Batteries

Others

Software

Services

Global Wireless Access Control Market, by Application

Door Access Control

Non-Door Access Control

Global Wireless Access Control Market, by End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Global Wireless Access Control Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

