Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Projected to Grow at 14.4% CAGR and Reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2025

A new study titled “Global Market Study on Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions: Implementation and Integration Services Segment to Showcase High Market Share by 2025 End” has been recently submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% through 2025. In terms of revenues, this is expected to represent a valuation of nearly US$ 2.5 Bn.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4227

The report analyzes the global market in detail, and offers readers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are impacting growth. Demand for streamlining warehouse process and boosting operational efficiency are among the key factors that are driving the growth of the market. Further, incorporation of innovative technologies, and growing use of Big Data and cloud are further boosting the growth of the market. The report also gives readers an in-depth analysis on the product and business strategies of the leading players in the market.

In the report, the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market has been divided into various segments for in-depth analysis and these segments are component, industry and region. The component segment is further bifurcated into voice picking & voice directed warehouse management system and services. The services segment is also divided into consulting and implementation & integration. The industry segment is sub-segmented into food & beverage, e-commerce, tracking, logistics & transport, electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical and others. Region-wise, the global market has been divided into key regions which are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

According to the report, adoption of voice-directed warehousing solutions is gaining traction among various end-use industries, however, retail segment is witnessing adoption at a brisk pace. The retail segment is likely to account for nearly US$ 866 Mn in revenues by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the assessment period. On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is among the leading markets for voice-directed warehousing solutions, with China and India accounting for significant demand.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/voice-directed-warehousing-solution-market

The competition landscape section of the report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of the key companies operating in this global market are Voiteq Ltd., Speech Interface Design Inc.¸ Symphony EYC Solution UK Ltd., Blue Horseshoe Solutions, Inc., Lucas Systems Inc., Voxware, Inc., Honeywell International Inc. (Vocollect), Honeywell Intelligrated, Ivanti Software Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zetes Industries S.A., BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd. HighJump Software Inc., Proteus Software Ltd., Dematic Corporation¸ TopVox Corporation, Business Computer Projects Ltd., and Ehrhardt + Partner Group (TopVox Corporation).

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4227

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/