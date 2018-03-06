Global Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market Dynamics, Segment Analysis and CAGR Growth Analysis Research Report to 2025

Market Overview

The ultra-low alpha (ULA) metals is emitted at the rate of is 0.002 cph/cm2. The unit cph/cm2 amounts to counts per hour per centimeter square or less than that. Thus, this metal proves itself to be an improved option as compared to other hazardous materials for manufacturing different electrical and electronic items. Thereby, ULA metals are chiefly being used for circuit boards, bumping, plating, PCBs, and semiconductor packaging.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the swiftest growth in the ultra-low alpha metals market. Factors such as the rise in manufacturing activities and emergence of electrical and electronics industry as well as high uptake of lead-free alloys will propel the growth of ultra-low alpha metals market in the region.

Market Key Player’s:

The major companies that provide ultra-low alpha metals

• Indium Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Pure Technologies

• Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

• Alpha Assembly Solutions.

The constraint applied on the usage of hazardous substances by RoHS directive has led to an increased demand for ULA metals. Certain directives such as RoHS and RoHS have jointly limited the utilization of hazardous substances in various electric and electronic equipments. These directives were firstly adopted by the European Union in the year 2003. Later on, these were adopted by various other countries across the world with few modifications. These directives have also alleviated the concerns related to waste of consumer electronics. In the report, it has been demonstrated that the utilization of alternate alloys as compared to the ones with lead has risen steeply for the purpose of soldering. Large number of manufacturers is choosing alloys containing silver, in spite of their costly nature, as they provide better process results. The rise of industries such as the aviation, electronics, automotive, medical and telecommunication is also estimated to enhance the demand for ultra-low alpha metals throughout the future years.

Market segments:

The global ultra-low alpha metals market can be classified based on product, application and region. On the basis of product, the global market is classified into ULA tin, ULA tin alloys, ULA lead alloys, ULA lead-free alloys. Depending upon application, it is segmented into automobile, aviation, telecommunication, electronics, medical, and others.

Based on regions, the global ultra-low alpha metals market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The North American region is anticipated to command the maximum market share and would lead the ultra-low alpha metals market during the forecast period.

