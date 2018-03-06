Global Social Media Messaging Service Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Social media is the latest craze all over the world and the simultaneous messaging market is gaining immense momentum with determined growth in coming years. The change from conventional messaging to multimedia messaging and the increased internet penetration towards the social media messaging services are seen as the prominent drivers that have added to the social media messaging service market growth. To gain precise knowledge about this sector, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a fresh report titled as “Social Media Messaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2023” to its vast database.

This research study deeply focuses on the various aspects of the social media messaging market. Moreover, the analyzed report also highlights the growth of social media messaging service which is anticipated to grow for the forecasted period 2016-2023.

Social media messaging is basically a communication medium integrated with social networking platforms. Being an immediate messaging service with varying formats like text, voice, photos and videos along with low cost of messaging, it is preferred over other messaging tools.

The other main factors that will yield to the growth of social media messaging over the above forecast period includes:

Advancement in mobile data network technologies such as 4G, and 5G.

Used for brand awareness regarding products and services.

Innovation designs by companies for the adoption of social media messaging service.

The report is segmented by platform, age group, message type, and geography. By platform type, the social media messaging market is segregated into web application-, and mobile application-based messaging. By age, social media messaging service is divided by age group of 18 – 29, 30 – 49, and above 50. By message type, the social media messaging market is segmented into instant messaging, and non-instant messaging. On the geographical scale, the social media messaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Further, the key companies active in the social media messaging market are mentioned in the report. Some of the prime firms include:

Facebook Inc.

Tencent Inc.

Twitter Inc.

LINE Corporation

VNG Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation

Kakao Corporation

BlackBerry Ltd.

Kik Interactive Inc.

Telegram Messenger LLP.

