Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Trend

According to a new report, “Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market”, published by KBV Research, the Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market is expected to reach $26,717 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2016 -2022.The North America market dominated the Global Personal Care & Electrical Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.8% during 2016-2022.
The Hair Care Appliances market contributed to the larger revenue share to the Global Personal Care & Electrical Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The Hair Removal Appliances market is expected to attain a market size of $9,965.4 million by 2022. However, Oral Care Appliances market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.4% during 2016-2022.
The Female market registered the highest share in the Global Personal Care and Electrical Appliances Market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The Male market is expected to attain a market size of $13,102.4 million by 2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Personal Care Electrical Appliances, globally.Based on the Product, the Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market is segmented into Hair Care Appliances, Hair Removal Appliances, Oral Care Appliances and Others segment. Based on the Type, the Hair Care Appliances market is bifurcated into Hair Dryers, Hair Straighteners and Hair Stylerssegment; the Hair Removal Appliances Market is segmented into Epilators, Shavers, Clippers and Trimmer segments; the Oral Care Appliances Market is segmented into Powered Toothbrush and Other oral care segments. Based on the gender, the Personal Care Electrical Appliances market is segmented into Male and Female segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key companies profiled in the report includes Remington Products, Conair Corporation, GroupeSeb, Colgate-Palmolive, The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Helen Of Troy L.P., Homedics Inc. and Lion Corporation.
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Product, Type, Gender and Geography.
Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, by Product
Hair Care Appliances
Hair Dryers
Hair Straighteners and
Hair Stylers
Hair Removal Appliances
Epilators
Shavers
Clippers and
Trimmer
Oral Care Appliances
Powered Toothbrush and
Other oral care
Others
Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, by Gender
Male and
Female
Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Remington Products
Conair Corporation
GroupeSeb
Colgate-Palmolive
The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Panasonic Corporation
Helen Of Troy L.P.
Homedics Inc. and
Lion Corporation
