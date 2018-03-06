Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Trend

According to a new report, “Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market”, published by KBV Research, the Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market is expected to reach $26,717 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2016 -2022.The North America market dominated the Global Personal Care & Electrical Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.8% during 2016-2022.

The Hair Care Appliances market contributed to the larger revenue share to the Global Personal Care & Electrical Appliances Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The Hair Removal Appliances market is expected to attain a market size of $9,965.4 million by 2022. However, Oral Care Appliances market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.4% during 2016-2022.

The Female market registered the highest share in the Global Personal Care and Electrical Appliances Market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The Male market is expected to attain a market size of $13,102.4 million by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Personal Care Electrical Appliances, globally.Based on the Product, the Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market is segmented into Hair Care Appliances, Hair Removal Appliances, Oral Care Appliances and Others segment. Based on the Type, the Hair Care Appliances market is bifurcated into Hair Dryers, Hair Straighteners and Hair Stylerssegment; the Hair Removal Appliances Market is segmented into Epilators, Shavers, Clippers and Trimmer segments; the Oral Care Appliances Market is segmented into Powered Toothbrush and Other oral care segments. Based on the gender, the Personal Care Electrical Appliances market is segmented into Male and Female segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key companies profiled in the report includes Remington Products, Conair Corporation, GroupeSeb, Colgate-Palmolive, The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Helen Of Troy L.P., Homedics Inc. and Lion Corporation.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Product, Type, Gender and Geography.

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, by Product

Hair Care Appliances

Hair Dryers

Hair Straighteners and

Hair Stylers

Hair Removal Appliances

Epilators

Shavers

Clippers and

Trimmer

Oral Care Appliances

Powered Toothbrush and

Other oral care

Others

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, by Gender

Male and

Female

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Remington Products

Conair Corporation

GroupeSeb

Colgate-Palmolive

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Helen Of Troy L.P.

Homedics Inc. and

Lion Corporation

