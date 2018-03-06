Global Military Power Solutions Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview

In the modernized military systems, highly efficient and reliable power sources are required to function amidst intense operations as well as harsh conditions. The power generators should be completely reliable and possess the capability of running 24 hours a day, and 7 days a week. The generator must be able to function at below minus 45 degrees Celsius and perform reliably as well as with high efficiency up to over 55 degrees Celsius even at 3000 meters above sea level. There shouldn’t be any adverse effect of sandstorms, rain or snow on generator. Also, there should be low acoustic, electronic and thermal signatures. It is vital to have easy access for maintenance and a long operational life is required with comprehensive first rate support.

The global material solutions market is expected to flourish during the forecast period owing to advent of modernized warfare techniques. Moreover, there is constant requirement for durable as well as maintenance free power sources for the military sector. The increase in defense electronics budget in various emerging countries is expected to propel the growth of the military power solutions market.

Major Industry Player’s

The major strategies adopted by the major players include contracts and new product launches in the military power solutions market. These strategies help the companies to reinforce their market share in the military power solutions market.

The major companies that provide military power solutions include Advanced Conversion Technology, Inc., Arotech Corporation, Concorde Battery Corporation, Denchi Power Ltd., Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC, Energy Technologies, Inc., Enersys Inc., Raytheon Company, SFC Energy AG and Saft Groupe S.A. among others

Market Segments

The global military power solutions market can be classified based on type. source, application wattage and region. On the basis of type, the global market is classified into portable and non-portable segment. Depending upon source, the global material solutions market is segmented into batteries, generators, fuel cells, and solar power. As per application, it is divided into air, land, and naval high Based on wattage, has been segmented into low, medium, and high power.

Among the various market segments, portable segment is set to register highest growth, due to the high demand for portable power sources in numerous applications, such as soldiers, UAVs, and vehicles, among others. Also, the military forces across the world demand compact power sources that can offer high energy density for a longer duration. Fuel cells are being used repeatedly in the battlefield. These cells are substituting the batteries and generators owing to their benefits, such as noise-reduction, safety, reliability, and high energy density.

Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the global material solutions market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The North American region is anticipated to command the maximum market share and would lead the material solutions market during the forecast period. In the countries such as the U.S. and Canada there has been an increase in military power solution deliveries over recent years. The European and Asia-Pacific regional markets are also anticipated to register significant growth, owing to the rise in demand for reliable, efficient, as well as long-lasting military power solutions in these regions.

