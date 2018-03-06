Global Micro Data Center Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Micro Data Center Market”

This report on the global micro data center market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included to provide historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global micro data center market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global micro data center market have also been considered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Global Micro Data Center Market: Market Segmentation

The micro data center market has been segmented on the basis of rack size, end use industry and region. Based on rack size, the market has been further classified into less than 25 RU, 25 RU – 50 RU and more than 50 RU. By end use industry, the micro data center market is classified into IT and telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, energy and others. Geographically, the report classifies the global micro data center market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Micro Data Center Market: Scope of Study

The report also includes functional model in micro data center market. Porter Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in micro data center market is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the micro data center market is also covered in the report.

Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in micro data center study. Additionally, the report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025(%), segment revenue contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Micro Data Center Market: Competitive Analysis

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the micro data center market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of micro data center market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global micro data center market include Eaton Corporation PLC; Hitachi Ltd., Panduit Corp, Zellabox, Dataracks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Instant Data Centers, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG and Schneider Electric SE. have also been added in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Micro Data Center Market Analysis, by Rack Size

Less than 25 RU

25 RU – 50 RU

More than 50 RU

Micro Data Center Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

IT and telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Micro Data Center market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

