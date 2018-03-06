Global Food Certification Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Food certification is an assurance given to food products that they will not cause harm to the consumer after consumption. Food safety hazards include biological, chemical or physical agent in food, or condition of food, with the potential to cause an adverse health effect. Food certification helps restaurants, cafeteria, and other small catering businesses to comply with food hygiene. Food certification requires segments in the food & beverage industry (https://marketresearch.biz/report/food-certification-market/)for maintaining cleanliness, safe, and sanitary environment for manufacturing consumable products. It is a measure to improve monitoring of compliances with food regulations, and improves business reputation as a manufacturer of good quality and safe products.

Changing consumption pattern, rising demand for convenience food, increasing availability of contaminated food products, demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry products, and increased food trade are key factors driving growth of the global food certification market. Growing concerns related to food-borne have led to an increased demand for healthy food from consumers. Stringent regulations and focus on good manufacturing practices are other factors expected to boost growth of the global food certification market over the forecast period.

High cost of having an in-house inspection and audit program is not cost-effective for small and medium business and complexities involved with certification process are factors expected to hamper growth of the global food certification market over the forecast period.

The global food certification market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global food certification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The market in North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in the global food certification, owing to increasing incidences of food-borne diseases among individuals, growing health consciousness coupled with consumer concerns related to contaminated food products in countries in the region. The market in Europe accounted for the second highest share in terms of revenue, owing to increasing government regulations, and growing awareness about food improvisation in countries in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global food certification market over the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global food certification market include DEKRA SE, AsureQuality Limited, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD AG, and DNV GL Group AS.