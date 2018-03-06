Global Encapsulation Resins Market Study Highlights Growth and Factors Driving Demand Until the End of 2026

A fresh study, focusing on the global market scenario of encapsulation resins has been recently added to the wide repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The research study is titled as “Encapsulation Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” which offers a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. According to the study latest evaluations, the global market of encapsulation resins is expected to represent a value of over US$ 3,700 Mn by the end of 2026.

Market Overview & Key Highlights

At first, the report offers a detailed overview of encapsulation resins market along with its introduction, demand, year on year growth, supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis and PESTL analysis. Looking to the market overview, analysts find that the global market for encapsulation resins is estimated to experience positive boost, registering CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Growing need for protecting the printed circuit boards has led to a surge in demand for the encapsulation resins globally. In the present time, various manufacturers are looking for lucrative options for encapsulating electronic products, which leads to higher demand. Another major fact outlined in the study is that demand for the encapsulation resins is expected to remain high attributed to surge in the research and development activities undertaken by the leading organizations and companies globally.

In addition, the study includes analysis on the drivers and restraints of the global encapsulation resins market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the mentioned forecast period. Further, it highlights opportunities in the encapsulation resins market in above-mentioned regions. Primary and secondary research has been done in order to identify major market factors and opportunities in the global encapsulation market.

Segmental Analysis

For a clear understanding, the market has been analyzed on the basis of product type, end-use industries and region. Based on encapsulation resins product type, the study covers epoxy, polyurethane, silicone and others. of these, epoxy resins is one of the most top selling products, owing to the excellent mechanical and electrical properties. Also, it is widely used in the electronics industry.

Based on the end-use industries, the market is divided into telecommunication components, automotive components, electronics & electrical components, and others. During the forecast period 2017-2026, electronics & electrical components are expected to be the largest users of encapsulation resins.

At last, the report also profiles some of the leading players in the market, giving readers a detailed analysis of the key strategies of prominent players. Key players outlined in the study are Master Bond Inc., ACC Silicones Ltd., H. B. Fuller Company, BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Fuji Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Henkel ag & co. kgaa, Hitachi Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

