Global Document Capture Software Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Document capture software is used to convert physical document into digital representation. Major types of document capture software include barcode recognition, patch code recognition, optical character recognition (OCR), optical mark recognition (OMR), and indexing. Document capture software scans documents and creates an image of documents in various formats such as portable document format (PDF), tagged image file format (TIFF), joint photographic expert group (JPEG), bitmap (BMP), etc. as per user requirements.

Rising demand for software as a service (SaaS) (https://marketresearch.biz/report/document-capture-software-market/) based document capture software that facilitates pay-per-use, and has user friendly interface is a key factor driving growth of the global document capture software market. In addition, increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), and growing adoption of cloud based software are other factors expected to boost growth of the global document capture software market over the forecast period.

However, concerns related to data security during data sharing is a major factor restraining growth of the global document capture software market. Additionally, lack of professional workforce, and concerns related to automation are some other factors expected to hamper growth of the global document capture software market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for document capture software by healthcare industry to manage records, and to reduce paperwork is expected to generate potential growth opportunities for key players.

A major and rising trend in the global document capture software market is increasing adoption of cloud technology in business process as it offers enterprise storage solutions. This is another factor expected to aid in growth of the global document capture software market over the forecast period.

The global document capture software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user, and region. On the basis of region, the global document capture software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is expected to account for highest share in terms of revenue as compared to that of other regions. This can be attributed to development in business process, and growing penetration of internet in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about benefits of document capture software in business process in emerging economies such as China, and India.

Prominent players in the global document capture software market include ABBYY Software Ltd., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Seiko Epson Corporation, Canon Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Notable Solutions, Inc., Lexmark International, Inc., and Xerox Corporation.