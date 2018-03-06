Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “Global Cognitive Analytics Market Professional Survey Report 2017”
This report studies Cognitive Analytics in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Google (U.S.)
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Saffron Technology (U.S.)
ColdLight Solutions (U.S.)
CognitiveScale (U.S.)
Enterra Solutions LLC (U.S.)
Numenta (U.S.)
Vicarious (U.S.)
By types, the market can be split into
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Machine Learning
Automated Reasoning
Others
Get the sample report @ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/global-cognitive-analytics-market-professional-survey-report-2017/
By Application, the market can be split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics & Retail
Education & Retail
IT & Telecommunication
Travel & Tourism
Aerospace & Defense
Oil & Gas
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Cognitive Analytics
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Cognitive Analytics
1.1.1 Definition of Cognitive Analytics
1.1.2 Specifications of Cognitive Analytics
1.2 Classification of Cognitive Analytics
…
12 Conclusion of the Global Cognitive Analytics Market Professional Survey Report 2017
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
View the complete table of contents@ http://electronicsresearchreports.com/product/global-cognitive-analytics-market-professional-survey-report-2017/
About Electronics Research Reports
ERS (Electronics Research Reports) is a division of YT Research Group which is a leading Global Market Research Service Provider in Technology Sector (Electronics, Telecommunication, and Information Technology)
For more latest reports kindly visit @
Contact us –
sales@electronicsresearchreports.com
sales@ytresearchgroup.com