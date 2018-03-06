Global Biometrics Technology Market Professional Survey Report 2017, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Biometrics Technology market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of biometrics technology over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global biometrics technology market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global biometrics technology market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the biometrics technology market worldwide.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/878

Segments Covered

The report on global biometrics technology market covers segments such as application, and end-use. The application segments include face, hand geometry, voice, signature, IRIS, AFIS, and NON-AFIS. On the basis of end-use the global biometrics technology market is categorized into government, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, transport/logistics, and defence & security.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/878

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biometrics technology market such as, NEC Corporation, EyeVerify, Inc., David-Link, FaceFirst, Inc., Iris ID, Inc., Accu-Time Systems, Inc., 3M Cogent, Bio-Key International, Inc., Thales S.A., and Precise Biometrics.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Toll Free:

U.S. + Canada: 1-800-638-0796,

UK: +44-2033182010

Website : https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com