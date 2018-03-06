Global Arbovirus Testing Market: Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Among the Most Lucrative Regions

A new research study titled “Global Market Study on Arbovirus Testing: Hospitals to Remain Second Most Lucrative End User Segment Through 2025” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the study, global arbovirus testing market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the assessment period 2017-2025. In terms of revenues, the market is projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,500 Mn by the end of 2025.

According to the report, demand for arbovirus testing products and equipment is likely to witness steady growth on account of increasing emphasis on early diagnosis of arbovirus. In a bid to contain the spread of virulent diseases, governments around the world are focusing on equipping community healthcare centers with appropriate diagnostic products and tools. Favorable government initiatives and rising awareness among end-users is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The global arbovirus testing market has been divided into various segments and sub-segments for detailed analysis. These segments are end user, test type and region. The end user segment has further been divided into public health laboratory, diagnostics centers, hospitals and others. The test type segment is bifurcated into ELISA-based tests and RT-PCR based tests. Geographically, the global market has been divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, ELISA-based tests are likely to account for the largest share of the global market during the assessment period. The report projects ELISA-based tests to reach revenues worth US$ 895 Mn by 2025. By end-user, public health laboratory is one of the most lucrative segments, and is likely to reflect a high CAGR of 6.2% during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific is one of the leading markets for arbovirus testing, owing to the high prevalence of mosquito-borne illness in the region. Governments in Asia Pacific are focusing on bolstering their healthcare infrastructure, and this is likely to provide an impetus to market growth during the assessment period. The report projects Asia Pacific arbovirus testing market to grow at a steady CAGR and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 422 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Middle East & Africa (MEA) has been identified as another lucrative market for arbovirus testing during the assessment period.

Some of these companies profiled in the report are Focus Diagnostics (Member of DiaSorin Group), Standard Diagnostics, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, IBL International (A Member of the Tecan Group), Diamedix Corporation, Euroimmun AG, and Alere.

