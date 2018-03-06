Global Aircraft Global Positioning Systems Market Applications, Trends & Services 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Aircraft Global Positioning Systems Market 2018 Size, Growth Rate, Share, Progress 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Aircraft Global Positioning Systems market was valued at 276.2 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 426.6 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2017 and 2025.

North America will still play the giant role in the Aircraft Global Positioning Systems market which occupies 83.4% of global market in 2017. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Aircraft Global Positioning Systems. In 2017, North America market size reached 230 million USD in 2017 and will be 349 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3%.

This report studies the Aircraft GPS market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Aircraft GPS market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Aircraft GPS market include

Garmin

Esterline

Honeywell Aerospace

Avidyne Corporation

Genesys Aerosystems

