Global Air Transport MRO Market Assessment & Future Growth Forecast during 2017-2026

It has been analyzed that, the global air transport MRO market is likely to witness average growth as a result of slow economic growth across developing countries merged with low investment in the aviation industry. In order to study the market scenario, a new report titled “Air Transport MRO Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2026”, has been included to the wide repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research study analyzes the current as well as future market status for the period until 2026. The report offers detailed information on the important aspects connected to the air transport MRO market and further offers data linked to competition landscape, growth propelling factors, growth patterns etc.

The research report starts with the global economic outlook together with the executive summary. Further, readers can access details about the market overview that includes market taxonomy, market definition and market size (US$ Mn) for the period 2012-2026. As the research proceeds, market dynamics, global air transport fleet growth and supply chain are enclosed in the assessment. According to research findings, growing necessity for disassembling different parts of the aircraft, as well as checking and repair of diverse aircraft components is projected to back the growth of the global air transport MRO market. Moreover, the manufacturers are putting their on developing as well as integrating leading technological solutions with an aim to impact growth across the global air transportation MRO market.

In the next section, the overall market for air transportation MRO is segmented in terms of type, region and aircraft type. Based on type, the global market is divided as engine, line, components and airframe. On the basis of aircraft type, narrowbody jet, turboprop and widebody are considered as the primary versions. Geographically, the global market is segregated as North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, APEJ and MEA. Each of these segments are studied on the basis of market share comparison, market revenue and Y-o-Y growth.

The final section talks about the competitive landscape which targets all the major players from the global air transportation MRO market. The chief players include names like China National Aviation Holding Company, British Airways PLC, AAR Corporation, Air France-KLM SA, Delta Air Lines, Inc, General Electric Company, Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., MTU Aero Engines AG, John Swire & Sons HK Ltd and Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft.

