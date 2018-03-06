Future Electronics Holds Its Future Induction Training Program In Montreal

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) March 6, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, held its ongoing Future Induction Training workshop for FAEs this February in Montreal.

Future Induction Training (F.I.T.) for Advanced Engineers is a customized program for Future FAEs, designed to help new hires maximize their effectiveness within the Future Electronics organization.

“Getting our new FAEs together for induction training is critical to their early success at Future Electronics,” said Catherine Morris, Facilitator, Learning & Development. “Group discussions, hands-on workshops and interactive sessions allow them to practice their skills in order to immediately bring value to our customer base.”

“Driving activity in new product introductions for our suppliers is a critical part of the Future Electronics supplier strategy,” said Adam Mold, Global Supplier Development Director. “Our engineering team plays a crucial part in this, so being able to train face to face is invaluable. It also gives the Supplier Management team the chance to discuss new opportunities.”

Week-long F.I.T. workshops are planned quarterly, and all new FAEs at Future Electronics in the Americas are invited to come to Montreal to participate. For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

