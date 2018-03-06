Factory Automation Market to 2022: Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Opportunities

Market Scenario:

Factory Automation Market can be defined as the use of computer aided control devices to operate different industrial processes by replacing human involvement. Factory Automation helps to operate multiple processes in controlled manner. It helps for mass production by reducing time and increasing production quality.

Industrial Automation consists of different levels such as sensor level, automation control level automation, supervision level and enterprise level. The sensor level can also be called as the process level that uses sensors and actuators for getting values of the process variables on periodic or continuous basis. Control devices which include PC’s, PLC’s and DCS are used by the automation companies at control level. PLC is majorly a machine control whereas DCS leads the process control. The automation control level operates using different embedded processors, PID algorithms to control all processes. Factory Automation includes various technologies as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), human machine interface (HMI). Supervisory control and data acquisition is a controlled system architecture which uses computers, graphical user interfaces and network data communications for high-level processes. Human Machine Interface includes the electronics required to signal and control the state of industrial automation equipment. The major benefits of Factory Automation can be considered as replacing human involvement from risky areas of work, greater quality of production and economy improvement.

The industry players are emphasized on increasing the efficiency of manufacturing process which is the major driver in Factory Automation market. Apart from it, developments in computer aided systems, and internet of things (IoT), engineering technologies are the factors driving Factory Automation market. Usage of robots in industrial controller mechanisms has been a market trend. However, the decreasing human labor has led to a threat in factory automation. Lack of awareness and scarcity of investment by many companies could be the major restraints for factory automation.

Key Players:

Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Schneider Electric,

Rexroth Bosch Group,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Yokogawa Electric Corporation,

Omron Corporation .

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3565

Key Findings:

The global Factory Automation market is expected to grow at USD ~240 Billion by 2022, at ~8% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

By Type, fixed automation is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2022.

By Technology, SCADA is expected to grow with 10% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

North America is expected to dominate the market of Factory Automation market throughout the forecast period.

By End-User- Manufacturing sector is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 50 billion by the end of 2022.

Segments:

Factory Automation Market by Type:

Fixed Automation

Programmable Automation

Flexible Automation

Integrated Automation

Factory Automation Market by Technology:

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Factory Automation Market by End user industries:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Packaging & processing

Energy & Power

Semiconductor & electronics

Printing & converting

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Factory Automation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The ongoing global trend towards Factory Automation is being reflected in an increase in the number of industrial robots in the U.S. market. Currently, there has been news in Japan that Factory Automation has paved a way for establishment of robot training centers. There has been an upward trend in Factory Automation in the Asia pacific nations including Vietnam. It is proved that using industrial robots helps saving time and increasing product quality and production capacity leading to improve the competitiveness.

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/factory-automation-market-3565

Intended Audience

Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

Industrial Robot Manufacturers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

The report for Factory Automation market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key

Players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com