Ethylene Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

The report on Ethylene Market by application (polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene benzene, ethylene dichloride), by end-user (packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, textile) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Ethylene Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 5.7% to 6.4% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

The global ethylene market was sized over USD 170.5 billion in 2015. The global ethylene market is projected to reach USD 253 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.7% to 6.4% from 2017 to 2023. The increasing demand for ethylene derivatives in packaging is the key factor driving the growth of global ethylene market over the forecast period. Rising demand of ethylene derivatives from construction industry is another factor driving the growth of this market, increasing usage of ethylene derivatives such as ethylene dichloride, polyethylene and ethyl benzene drive this market in application segment. Moreover, demand from automotive applications is also anticipated to drive the growth of global ethylene market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of crude oil which is basically needed for the production of ethylene and its derivates as well as the stringent government regulations regarding the production of ethylene are the prime restraining factor of global ethylene market. Furthermore, using coal as the feedstock to produce ethylene by many countries will bring more opportunities to this market. Growing consumption and increasing plans of government to invest in infrastructure development will likely to bring more opportunities.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global ethylene market by application, by end-user, and region. The application includes polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene benzene, ethylene dichloride and others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, textile and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest ethylene market in the world holding more than 40% share in terms of volume of global ethylene market. The global ethylene market is driven by increase in consumption of polyethylene which is largely used in packaging, pipes and elastic films applications. However, growing packaging, automotive, construction and textile end use industries are anticipated to drive Asia Pacific ethylene market at a highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to growing population and increased urbanization & commercial sector. Moreover, North America and Europe region is expected to grow at moderate pace due to lack of crude oil availability and regulatory issues relating to the production of ethylene. However, in RoW region, Middle East is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to immense presence of crude oil over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Total S.A, Lyondell Basell Industries, National Petrochemical Company, and INEOS Group AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of ethylene globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of ethylene.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the ethylene market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ethylene market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

