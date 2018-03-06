Ethylene Dichloride Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

The report on Ethylene Dichloride Market by applications (agricultural chemicals, chemical intermediate, chemical solvents), by types (catalyst law, chlorination and direct synthesis), by process (Catalyst law, Chlorination, Direct synthesis) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Ethylene Dichloride Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global ethylene dichloride market by applications, types of process and region. Applications include agricultural chemicals, chemical intermediate, chemical solvents and VCM/PVC raw materials production. On the basis of type of process, the market is segmented into, catalyst law, chlorination and direct synthesis.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region has accounted for the highest ethylene dichloride consumption in the world over 2014 and 2015. Moreover, the ethylene dichloride manufactured in the US is expected to cost lesser, as majorly it is manufactured from cheaper ethane produced by the shale gas industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the world EDC market. The growth in the region is attributed to presence of the new large projects in the ethylene dichloride market in this region. The demand in the developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth in the global market. The U.S with its position as one of the largest EDC producers in the world drives the North America ethylene dichloride market. Furthermore. Belgium, France and Germany are among the top ethylene dichloride producing countries in the European region.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Bayer AG, Dupont, Formosa Plastics, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Solvay SA, and The Dow Chemicals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of ethylene dichloride globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of ethylene dichloride. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the ethylene dichloride market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the ethylene dichloride market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

