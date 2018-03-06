Entry of Multinational Air Purifier Brands is Propelling the Industry in the Country

“Increasing air pollution, rising awareness of the Indian middle class and flocking of multinational brands in the Indian market is expected to drive the market for the Air Purifier industry”, says RNCOS in its latest report.

India is a budding market and there is a huge potential for growth. Several multinational companies have ventured the market within the last 3 years. The air purifiers are finding extensive use in public as well as private sectors, thus motivating the various companies to enter the air purifier market. Hence, Air purifier market for commercial buildings is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.5% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

The “Indian Air Purifier Filter Market Analysis and Forecast 2022” reports that the consumers have low awareness level on the pros and cons of the air purifier industry. Thus companies are launching campaigns to make the consumers aware about the air purifiers and deteriorating air quality. For instance, Eureka Forbes has launched two campaigns for the consumer awareness and brand promotion namely – EuroAir Breathless and Breath Life. Also, the company has partnered with BreezoMeter in order to make the consumers aware of the real time air quality.

Additionally, many companies are making efforts to enter the air purifier segment. For instance, Godrej Appliances has launched a pilot project in Delhi to analyze the consumer feedback on the air purifiers and is expected to enter the segment in FY 2018. Similarly, Hindustan Sanitaryware Industries Limited, Kent, Xiaomi, etc. have entered the air purifier market in past two years. Thus, the factors such as increasing consumer awareness and rising demand of such products has led to entry of new players in the air purifier market. Further, increasing private investments would continue to drive the air purifier industry in the future.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-Air-Purifier-Filter-Market-Analysis-and-Forecast-2022

Check Related REPORTS on:

http://www.rncos.com/Computer%20&%20electronics.htm