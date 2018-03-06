Elisiontec Announced To Offer Omnichannel Solutions for Call Centers

Elisiontec is renowned VoIP Company from India that offers a wide range of VoIP solutions and services to its clients across the globe. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer omnichannel solutions for call centers and customer care centers. These solutions will help the customer support centers with many benefits such as:

• Increased agent productivity

• Better resource utilization

• Increased customer satisfaction

• Best ROI

• And more

According to the shared details, the company has a wide range of solutions to empower customer care and support centers. These solutions will provide omnichannel communication ecosystem. Below is the brief of the announced solution by the spokesperson of the company.

Contact Center Solution

The Dialshree is an advanced contact center solution that supports voice, video, SMS, email and Fax communication channels. It has many advanced features such as Sticky Agent, Predictive Dialer, Advanced Call routing rules such as skill based routing, Graphical Reports and much more. This contact center solution can assure to improve productivity of agents at the maximum possible.

Live Chat Solution

It is white label chat software that can be added to a website or webpage to provide live chat support. This is one of the best modes of communication to provide support to people who prefer chat over the call.

VICIDial Solution and Customization Services

The company has a team of VICIDial experts and it has developed some amazing modules to enhance functionality of this open source contact center solution. Furthermore, the company can provide all required support, maintenance and customization services augment this solution as well as productivity of the call center and customer care center.

“These are the top 3 and must have solutions to empower the agents and overall operational situation of any call center. We have cost effective models to help small scaled call centers and we also provide them required support and consultation as we have experience of 10+ years in this industry and we have strengthened many call centers and customer care centers.”, shred the spokesperson of the company.

Along with the above mentioned omnichannel solutions for call centers, Elisiontec also provide services to augment the functionality of existing solutions. Below are the most renowned services of the company, which strengthen call centers.

CRM Integration with Call Center Software

The VoIP engineers of the company can integrate call center software and CRM solution in a way that the agents can use both systems from a single window. They have the expertise to integrate any custom or open source contact center solution such as, VICIDial, GoAutoDial with any custom or open source CRM systems such as vTiger, SugarCRM, Zoho, etc. This will save a lot of time of agents and increase the ROI of the call center terrifically.

About Elisiontec

Elision Technolab LLP, more commonly known as Elisiontec is renowned VoIP Company. It has many satisfied clients worldwide with its innovative VoIP solutions. One of the most famous VoIP solutions of the company is Dialshree: Contact Center Software. To learn more about all available solutions for call center and this contact center solution, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/contact-center-solution