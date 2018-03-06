Digital Signage Market By Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021

Market Scenario:

Digital signage can be referred as electronic signage. A signage is the design or a group of signs and symbols used for marketing. Digital signs use technologies such as LCD, LED and projection to display content such as digital images, video, streaming media, and information. Digital signage are found in public spaces, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and others to provide way-finding, exhibitions, marketing and outdoor advertising.

The study indicates that Digital Signage Market provides benefits such as no paper waste, audience engagement, overcoming spatial limitations, dynamic content control and cost-effectiveness, targeted content, interactive digital signage and others. These numerous benefits boosts digital signage market. The study indicates that the increasing demand for digital signage in public & commercial sectors along with its cost effectiveness and assured return on investment is driving the digital signage market. The study indicates that the rise in demand for infrastructure of in-store digital signage for making brand value, and growing digital technology. However, lack of technical expertise and high initial cost and lack of standardization are the major factors which are hindering the growth of digital signage market.

The Global Digital Signage Market is expected to grow at USD ~26.3 Billion by 2022, at ~6% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

Cisco System Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.),

Samsung Corporation (South Korea),

NEC Display Solutions Ltd (South Korea),

Bright Sign LLC (U.S.),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

3M Co.(U.S.),

LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

Ad flow Networks (Canada)

Omni Vex Corporation (Canada),

Segments:

The global digital signage market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, component type, application type and region.

Digital Signage Market by Product Type:

Kiosks

Billboards

Signboards

Menu Boards

Others

Digital Signage Market by Technology Type:

LCD

LED

OLED

Front Projection

Digital Signage Market by Component Type:

Hardware

Software

Service

Digital Signage Market by Application:

Entertainment

Transportation

Retail

Healthcare

Banking

Education

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of digital signage market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the digital signage market with the largest market share due to presence of large network which are owned by organization in the region. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth in the Digital Signage market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a fair share in the Digital Signage market.

Intended Audience:

Software investors

Security solution vendors

Digital Signage service providers

Value-added Resellers

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Security Management Service Provider

Security Equipment Providers

Security Agencies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of Digital Signage Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the digital signage market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the digital signage market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of product type, technology type, component type, application and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the digital signage

