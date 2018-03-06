Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

The report on Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Product (oven, cooking appliance, dishwasher), End-Use (ferry & cruise, hospital, railway dining, resort & hotel, QSR, FSR institutional canteen) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of x.x% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market covers segments such as product and end-use. The product segments include oven, cooking appliance, dishwasher and others. On the basis of end-use the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market is categorized into ferry & cruise, hospital, railway dining, resort & hotel, QSR, FSR institutional canteen and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market such as, Hamilton Beach Commercial, Carrier Corporation, Meiko International, Universal Steel Industries Pte Ltd., Fagor Industrial, Hobart International (S) Pte Ltd., Hoshizaki Corporation, American Range, Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd, and Electrolux.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

