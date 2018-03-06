Cloud Billing Market Analysis, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Scenario:

Cloud Billing is process of generating bills by the help of predefined billing policies. The main purpose of cloud billing is to provide an interface to the personnel of an organization to generate bills by access of all the facilities available virtually.

As the organizations are growing and management of bills becomes hectic job, cloud billing system is an effective alternative to it. Global Cloud Billing Market has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US more billion by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR of high. Growing billing operations and their management are key driver for this market.

Major Key Players:

• Zuora Inc. (U.S.)

• Amdocs (U.S.)

• Oracle (U.S.),

• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM (U.S.)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Aria Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cloudability (U.S.)

Study Objective of Cloud Billing Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cloud Billing Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Cloud Billing market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, by organization type, by end users and sub-segments

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cloud Billing Market

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application: Revenue Management, Accounts Management among others.

Segmentation by Organization Type: SMEs & Large Enterprise.

Segmentation by End Users: Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Education among others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of Cloud Billing Market with market share of high. Growing technology and high adoption rate of cloud feature in organizations are helping the market of cloud billing to grow.

North America cloud billing market has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US high billion by the end of forecasted period. Europe stands as second biggest market for the cloud billing.

Industry News:

• In September 2016, Aria Systems, Inc. announced the launch of Aria Crescendo a cloud-based monetization.

• In January 2016, Cloudability announced the acquisition of DataHero a startup company in self-service cloud BI.

