Cloud Based PLM Market Research, Share, Size, Segments, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Product lifecycle is the process of managing complex product information, engineering and manufacturing workflows, and collaboration. It basically divided into four phases that includes new product development, growth, maturity and decline. In order to make the process simpler cloud based PLM software can into being which connects people, processes, and data across the entire product lifecycle to a central repository of information.

With help of this everyone from concept designer to end user comes on the same page. By incorporating this software, enterprises can reduce costs across different stages of the product lifecycle, including product planning, development, manufacturing, and support.

Major Key Players:

• Dassault Systemes (France)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• PTC Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Autodesk, Inc.(U.S.)

• Arena Solutions, Inc. (U.S Aras (U.S.)

• Infor (U.S.)

• Accenture PLC (U.S.)

Study Objective of Cloud Based PLM Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cloud Based PLM Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Cloud Based PLM Market based on various factors- value chain analysis, Porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by cloud, by end user, by server and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cloud Based PLM Market

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component: Radio-frequency identification, Near field communication, Cloud services, and others

Segmentation by Application: Public, Private, Community, and Hybrid

Segmentation by Technology: Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Segmentation by End User: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Automotive, Electronics and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of cloud based PLM market with the market share. Increasing number of sophisticated threats and the growing government compliance on data security are few factors which is driving the market. Heavy investment in R&D sector from the major players in this region is also helping the market to grow.

North America Cloud Based PLM Market has been valued at USD million in the year 2015 which is expected to reach USD high million by the end of forecasted period.

Industry News:

• In March 2016, Oracle, launches new SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS Cloud Services to help the organizations leverage the latest in business transformation trends, including big data, social and mobile

• In Febuary 2016, Siemens and IBM join hands on next generation of cloud-based building energy management solutions

Target Audience:

• Consultancy firms/advisory firms

• Data integration service providers

• Cloud vendors

• System integrators/migration service providers

• education service providers

