Chlor-Alkali Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

The latest report on Chlor-Alkali Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Chlor-Alkali Market by products (caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash), by application(application, caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash ) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Chlor-Alkali such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. The global chlor-alkali market is projected to growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Market Insights

The consistent global demand for alumina, pulp and paper, vinyls and other derivatives provide positive growth opportunities for chlor-alkali market. Furthermore, heavy investments in alumina industry are expected to provide growth opportunities for chlor-alkali market, as caustic soda is a major raw material for alumina refining process. The demand for chlorine is leading many chlor-alkali manufacturers to upgrade technology as well as manufacturing facilities to improve the production of allied products as well to have optimum output and it is expected to help in the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand from industries such as automobile, construction, food, paper, pulp and other industries are expected to drive the global chlor-alkali market .Moreover, the demand for chlor-alkali products in inorganic and organic chemicals industries are expected to enhance the growth of the global chlor-alkali market during the forecast period. However, the emission of mercury and carbon during the manufacturing of chlor-alkali has environmental implications, which in turn is likely to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period. Replacing the older technology for production to overcome this issue is a major challenge for the players in the global chlor-alkali market during the forecast period. However, with several chlor-alkali manufacturers are adopting membrane cell technology, there is significant scope for reduction of environmental impact. This is expected to drive volume of the chlor-alkali market to grow during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global chlor-alkali market by products, application and region. The products include caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash. Further, on the basis of application, caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash are further sub segmented. Applications of caustic soda include alumina, food, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals, pulp& paper, soaps and detergents, steel/metallurgy-sintering, textiles, water treatment and other. On the basis of chlorine are categorized into chlorinated intermediates, C1/C2 aromatics, EDC/PVC, inorganic chemicals, isocyanates, organic chemicals, propylene oxide, pulp & paper, water treatment, and among others. Furthermore, on the basis of soda ash the applications are glass, soaps and detergents, mettlalurgy, pulp and paper, and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.Asia-Pacific region is the largest chlor-alkali market in the world. China, India and South East Asian countries drive the Asia-Pacific region with huge consumption of caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash in industries such as construction, food& beverages, metal refining, paper, plastics and others. China is among the largest chlor-alkali producing countries in the world and its domestic market has the highest demand for chlor-alkali in the world. Europe and North America are the next major chlor-alkali markets. Major water purification processes used in Europe require chlorine. Moreover, chlorinated compounds are widely used for synthesis of several active chemicals in the pharmaceutical industry. The greater demand for chlorine from these industries drives the European chlor-alkali market. The increase in demand from the automobile industry is expected to drive the North American chlor-alkali market over the forecast period. Further, the demand for chlor-alkali in developing countries drives the growth of chlor-alkali market in the Latin America. African chlor-alkali market received huge investments in the downstream chemicals segment and it is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the increased demand for EDC and PVC in emerging countries is expected to drive the African chlor-alkali market, as those industries need more chlorine during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Akzo Nobel NV, Axiall Corporation, Bayer Material Sciences Ag, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Solvay Chemicals, The Dow Chemicals, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of chlor-alkali globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of chlor-alkali.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the chlor-alkali market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the chlor-alkali market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

