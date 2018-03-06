Posted on by

China Blenders & Juicers Industry : Market Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report 2018

The global Blenders & Juicers market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Blenders & Juicers development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Blenders & Juicers by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

  • Omega
  • Breville
  • Oster (Sunbeam)
  • Hurom
  • Braun
  • Cuisinart
  • Kuvings
  • Philips
  • Panasonic
  • Electrolux
  • Joyoung
  • Supor
  • Midea
  • Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)
  • SKG
  • Bear
  • ACA (Elec-Tech)
  • Deer

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

  • South China
  • East China
  • Southwest China
  • Northeast China
  • North China
  • Central China
  • Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Single function
  • Multifunction

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

  • Commercial
  • Household

