Automotive Transmission Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Automotive Transmission Market 2018

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Transmission Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Licorice Candy Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report has a complete understanding of market value and quantity, technological progress, macro-economic and governmental policy based on past and present data along with the current and upcoming trends in the market.

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

Get Sample Report of Automotive Transmission Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2427

Key Players:

Allison Transmission Inc. (U.S.), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), GKN PLC (U.K.), Jatco Ltd. (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) and Schaeffler AG (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Market Synopsis of Global Automotive Transmission:

The mechanism through which the transfer of power developed by the engine of automobiles to the driving wheels is called the transmission system. The automotive transmission system comprises of clutch, gearbox, propeller shaft, rear axle and wheels.

The major factors driving the market includes increase in the number of passenger cars and light weight commercial vehicles, growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and increased preference for smooth driving experience by consumers. In addition, stringent regulatory norms especially in Europe has fueled the growth of the market. However, high cost of advanced transmission systems is the major restraint to the growth of market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Automotive Transmission market are that of new product development.

In May 2017, Honeywell International Inc. introduced Honeywell Garrett Redboost series of Transmissions for the Chinese independent aftermarket.

In 2015, BorgWarner had delivered DualTronic clutch module to Eaton for class 6 and 7 medium-duty trucks in North America. This will help to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles.

In March 2015, Cummins, Inc. launched pioneering Transmission technology.

The global Automotive Transmission market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Comprises Automatic, Manual, Automatic Manual Transmission, Continuous Variable Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type : Comprises Passenger Car, LCV, HCV.

Segmentation by Fuel Type : Comprises Gasoline, Diesel, Others.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Get Complete Report Details of Automotive Transmission Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-transmission-market-2427

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Automotive Transmission Market, By Type

5 Global Automotive Transmission Market, By Vehicle Type

6 Global Automotive Transmission Market, By Fuel Type

7 Regional Market Analysis

8 Competitive Analysis

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com