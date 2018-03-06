Automation as a Service Market Application, Opportunity and Forecast 2018

Market Highlights:

Organizations are developing their techniques and solutions to gain more visibility in complex architecture. With the right solutions, they can automate the business processes with more efficiency. Automation-as-a-service enhance mechanizing business processes for quick task resolution, without wasting time on repetitive tasks. It enables organizations to maintain all the transaction records and

provides the required security and privacy of the data which is a major concern for organizations. Thereby, the finance vertical is estimated to have the largest market share in 2023.

IBM is yet another key player in automation as a service market. Sysco delivers automation service to their customers with IBM cloud automation services. Through automation service, Sysco has witnessed a decrease in critical incidents, increased server uptime and much more.

The global automation as a service market is segmented by component, type, deployment, organization size, application, and vertical. By component, the market consists of solutions & service. Service consists of managed services and professional services. Professional service consists of consulting services, deployment and integration and support and training. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By application, the market consists of information technology (IT), sales and marketing, operations, finance and human resources (HR). And under the end-user segment, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare & life science, transportation & logistics, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global automation as a service market: Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Prism Group Plc. (U.K), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), UiPath (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Kofax Inc. (U.S.), NICE Ltd. (Israel), and Pegasystems Inc.(U.S.) and others.

The Global Automation as a Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 29% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global automation as a service market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global Automation as a Service market. Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications. Further, the increase in adoption of automation and cloud technologies among enterprise, and government initiatives, for development of smart cities in the APAC countries, that includes China, India, and Taiwan is aiding the market growth.

Segments

